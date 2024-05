Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 27th May 2024

The CBN has emphasized its stance against street forex trading. It has also significantly increased the capital requirements for BDCs, aiming to strengthen regulation and prevent them from undermining the Naira’s value. These new requirements raise the minimum capital base for nationwide BDCs (Tier One) from ₦35 million to N2 billion and state-level BDCs (Tier Two) from ₦35 million to ₦500 million. The BDC sector has a six-month grace period to comply.