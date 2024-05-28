Pound (GBP) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 28th May 2024

As of today, the Pounds Sterling was bought at ₦1,870.00 and sold at ₦2,000.00 in popular BDC centers in Nigeria, like Zone 4, Wuse Abuja. It is important to note that the naira rate in the black market can vary based on location. For example, Lagos usually offers more competitive black market rates. As of today, the rate in Lagos is ₦2,010.00.