6 African Countries with the Lowest Cybercrime Risk Index in 2024

While scoring well in its capacity to respond, Nigeria’s overall rating of 68 indicates significant shortcomings in areas like preparedness, with a score of 39, and exposure, with a score of 55. Nigeria’s rapid growth as a technological hub in Africa also attracts a significant increase in cybercrime activity. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission, cybercrime costs the country $500 million per year. To counter the rise of cybercrime, the Nigerian government, in collaboration with the private sector, has implemented several initiatives, like creating the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and developing a National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy.