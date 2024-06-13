Multinational Companies that have left Nigeria in 2024

Last month, Kimberly-Clark announced its decision to exit its business in Nigeria after almost 15 years. The company stated that it was faced with rising production costs and declining profit margins due to economic developments in the country. As a result, the company would close its $100 million manufacturing facility launched in Lagos in 2022. Kimberly-Clark also said it was closing its commercial office in Lagos, which would cease the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of its Huggies and Kotex products in Nigeria. Three days after its announcement, the American multinational began shutting down its operations in Africa’s most populous country by laying off nearly 90% of its employees.