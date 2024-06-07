Egypt to receive $820 million boost from IMF loan expansion

Since then, the Egyptian authorities have maintained fiscal discipline, implemented a tight monetary policy, and transitioned to a flexible exchange rate regime to stabilize the economy. The government has focused on reducing the budget deficit by cutting subsidies, particularly on fuel and electricity, and improving tax collection. This effort helped lower the fiscal deficit from 9.7% of GDP in 2017 to 6.7% in 2023. The Central Bank of Egypt also raised interest rates multiple times to combat inflation, which peaked at 21.6% in 2023. Since the policy shift, the Egyptian pound has appreciated by 10% against the dollar. Also, according to the latest data, inflation in Egypt slowed to 15.3% in early 2024.