African Union seeks boost in Africa-Arab investment and trade partnership

The African Union (AU) demanded that Arabian countries renew their commitment to investments and trade in the continent.

Mr. Moussa Faki, chairperson of the African Union Commission, made the call at the 33rd session Arab Summit held in Bahrain, which was finalized on May 26, 2024. Mr. Faki added that the continent hopes that its Arabian counterparts contribute immensely to the advancement of the Joint Arab action and the African-Arab partnership, at the same time bring to reality its legitimate priorities and aspirations.

Following the Nairametrics report, the Africa-Arab partnership was first approved in 1977 as an instrument and guide between Africa and the Arab world. Egypt and Morocco are among the nine African states that constitute the Arab League.

This call is particularly targeted at promoting economic opportunities for Africa. According to the World Bank report, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions have been acknowledged as the richest in the world regarding natural resources, possessing more than 60% of the world’s discovered oil reserves.

This report states that oil accounts for about 85% of merchandise exports in the Arabian region. Mr Faki did not fail to recognize the efforts of the Islamic Development Bank over the past 50 years, the Arab African Development Bank, and the Arab Finance and Development Funds in Africa.

He further added that these collaborations have greatly contributed to improving relations within and across the African continent. Notwithstanding, Faki emphasized that the Africa-Arab partnership was still below the level that showed the nature and dimensions of their relations.

He called for an advancement in Arab economic Investment opportunities in Africa.

He said” I have frequently stated Africa’s desire to redesign this partnership for both the good of the two peoples and countries of the two regions. I have always unquestionably stated that our partnership, in its present state, doesn’t rise up to the level of those various dimensions and historical relations.

“We are all expected to have a better unity to avoid imbalance and improve our partnership around our common priorities in investment, infrastructure, environment, economic integration, trade, food sufficiency, modern technologies and promote solidarity in international forums based on our common issues and concerns.