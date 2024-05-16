Airport tolls: Nigeria loses billions of Naira over VIP immunity and old rules

Festus Keyamo, the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, disclosed that the Federal Government lost 82%, which is equal to ₦10 billion in revenue that would have accumulated from airport tolls under old rules.
Festus Keyamo unveiled this to the State House Correspondents on Tuesday, at the end of the Federal Executive Council’s two-day meeting.
He announced a new rule stating that VIPs were not Immune from airport tolls. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kasim Shettima were also not excluded.
He further explained that funds that would have gone a long way in the infrastructural development of Nigerian Airports were not carefully utilized under the old rule. Going ahead, he added that VIPs would be the first to complain about the poor infrastructure in Nigerian Airports, yet they were excluded from paying tolls under the old rule.
According to Keyamo, “This has resulted in the annual loss of billions of Naira in the past. Yet, the infrastructure of our airport is decaying. I am seeking help with decaying infrastructure.” He went on to emphasize that the VIPs will always be the first to cry out concerning the condition of the toilets, yet they’re the same people who don’t pay for the services.
He stressed that improved infrastructure at the airport has to be paid for. The minister lamented that as a result of the exemption policy, the ministry now makes about ₦100 million instead of approximately ₦260 million from just a particular airport gate every month. He gave an instance that in one of the access gates, with the number of barriers going up and down, they were supposed to constantly make ₦250m or ₦260 million from the said gate every month. But to the VIP Immunity, less than ₦100 million is returned to them monthly.
In Keyamo’s words,” Which other sector will I go to that I’m granted anything for free? Is it because I’m a VIP, I shouldn’t pay land charges that you’ll give it up for me? I pay for that sector. I pay for the power provided. So why would anyone want to get free passage from my sector?” He said, trying to emphasize how bad it is.
To bury this loss forever, the FEC concluded that the president, vice president, and other top government officials will start paying airport tolls or the e-tag in all 24 federal airports across Nigeria. Prior to this new development, the president, vice president, and some other top government officials were immune to access fees at airport gates under old rules.
