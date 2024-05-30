Black Market Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today, 30th May 2024

On Monday, the Nigerian Naira experienced a positive move in the official foreign exchange market. The Naira appreciated by 10.71%, closing at ₦1,339.33 per US dollar at the end of Monday’s trading session. This was the strongest closing rate since April 26th, when it settled at ₦1,339.33 per US dollar. By Tuesday, the naira experienced a one-day jump of 14%, the highest daily increase since January. The naira traded at ₦1,1173.88/$1. However, Wednesday saw a reversal of fortune. The Naira fell to ₦1,329.65/$1, erasing some of the previous week’s progress.