Canadian Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today

The official exchange rate of the Canadian dollar (CAD) to the Nigerian Naira (NGN), as of today, 10th May 2024, is ₦1,049 per Canadian dollar. The black market offers a higher selling rate than the official market.
CBN Official Rate:
Black Market Rate:
Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira depreciated significantly against the Canadian dollar in both the official and the parallel markets. The black market offers a higher exchange rate.
The performance of the Naira in the foreign exchange market remains a cause of concern for many Nigerians. The Naira’s depreciation has been consistent in the FX market. Two days ago, on the 8th of May,2024, the Canadian Dollar traded against the Nigerian Naira in the official market for ₦927.47. The day-to-day FX supply turnover dropped from $160.77 million on Tuesday to $84.38 million. The country’s forex instability has persisted despite the recent surge in foreign reserves by $262 million.
Related Articles:
This instability is also reflected in the black markets. On Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, the Canadian Dollar traded against the Nigerian Naira in the black market for ₦1,085. With fluctuations in the exchange rates, there are mixed sentiments about the currency’s direction. Some people express optimism about the Naira’s attempts to rebound, while others remain skeptical about its sustained stability.
The weakening naira has caught the attention of the International Monetary Fund. The body has called for a stronger Nigerian FX framework. The IMF has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilize the Naira. While acknowledging recent efforts, the body emphasizes the need for ongoing improvements in the foreign exchange market. Their cautious optimism follows recent monetary policy adjustments and renewed FX interventions. However, they highlight declining reserves and the depreciation of the Naira after the exchange window unification. The Nigerian Naira continues to face challenges in May, especially against the US dollar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Comment *
Δ
This Post Has 0 Comments