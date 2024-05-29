Dangote Refinery Eyes Dual Listing in London and Nigerian Stock Exchange

Dangote Refinery plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). The proposed dual listing was announced by Devakumar Edwin, a Dangote Refinery executive. According to Edwin, the Dangote Refinery’s sheer size and trading volume would be too much for the NGX to manage exclusively. Therefore, a listing on the more established LSE is necessary, while a simultaneous listing on the NGX maintains a local presence. The announcement aligns with Aliko Dangote’s statement in the Financial Times about a planned public listing of the refinery on the Nigerian Exchange.