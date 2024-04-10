Dollar crashes to ₦1,140 on black market after CBN reviews BDCs’ exchange rate

The Nigerian Naira is showing signs of stability as of 10 April 2024. The official Dollar to Naira exchange rate remains unchanged at ₦1,245 per US Dollar. Meanwhile, the black market rate has softened slightly, currently sitting at ₦1,140 per US Dollar.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rates (10th April 2024)

This stability is welcome news, especially for importers. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has implemented a downward adjustment to their exchange rate for import duties. This means it’s now more affordable to clear imported goods, with the new rate set at ₦1,238.17 per US Dollar. This translates to a cost reduction of ₦6.14 compared to the previous rate.