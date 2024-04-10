News

Dollar crashes to ₦1,140 on black market after CBN reviews BDCs’ exchange rate

Suotunimi Orufa
10/04/20242 minute read
The Nigerian Naira is showing signs of stability as of 10 April 2024. The official Dollar to Naira exchange rate remains unchanged at ₦1,245 per US Dollar. Meanwhile, the black market rate has softened slightly, currently sitting at ₦1,140 per US Dollar.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rates (10th April 2024)

  • Official Rate: ₦1,245 per US Dollar.
  • Black Market Rate: ₦1,140 per US Dollar, slightly lower than the official rate.
  • Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira has been holding steady since yesterday’s rate of ₦1,245. 

This stability is welcome news, especially for importers. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has implemented a downward adjustment to their exchange rate for import duties. This means it’s now more affordable to clear imported goods, with the new rate set at ₦1,238.17 per US Dollar. This translates to a cost reduction of ₦6.14 compared to the previous rate.

