Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 10th May 2024

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira, as of today, 10th May 2024, is ₦1,459 per US dollar. The black market offers a higher selling rate than the official market.
CBN Official Rate:
Black Market Exchange Rate:
Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira depreciated against the dollar in both the official and the parallel market. The black market offers a slightly lower exchange rate.
Once again, the Naira has depreciated against the US Dollar after yesterday’s trading session to trade at ₦1,459.73 compared to ₦1,421.06 traded on Wednesday. In a surprising turn of events, the black market offers a slightly lower rate than the official market although the value of the Naira in the black market also dropped from yesterday’s rate of ₦1,445 per dollar to ₦1,450 per US dollar.
The Nigerian Naira continues to face challenges in May. The value of the Naira, compared to the US Dollar has been on a downward trend. The reduced supply of the dollar, coupled with escalating demand from end-users, exacerbated the currency’s decline. Dollar transactions between buyers and sellers plummeted by 48.78%, dropping to $84.38 million from Wednesday’s $164.74 million. Data from FMDQ revealed a fluctuating market, with the intraday high hitting ₦1,465, a stark contrast to Wednesday’s N1,440. Similarly, the intraday low saw a marginal depreciation of ₦1,351, down from ₦1,335.
Persistent dollar scarcity looms over the market, posing challenges to stability. There are still concerns that some Nigerians are choosing to hold onto their US Dollars rather than exchange them for Naira. This could be due to a lack of confidence in the Naira’s stability or simply because they see the Dollar as a safer investment right now. However, it is contributing to the dollar shortage in the market.
The weakening naira has caught the attention of the International Monetary Fund. The body has called for a stronger Nigerian FX framework. The IMF urges the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilize the Naira. While acknowledging recent efforts, the body emphasizes the need for ongoing improvements in the foreign exchange market. Their cautious optimism follows recent monetary policy adjustments and renewed FX interventions. However, they highlight declining reserves and the depreciation of the Naira after the exchange window unification.
