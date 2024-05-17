Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 18th May 2024

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian Naira, as of today, 18th May 2024, is ₦1,533 per US dollar. The black market offers a higher selling rate than the official market.
CBN Official Rate:
Black Market Exchange Rate:
Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira depreciated slightly against the dollar in the official market but appreciated slightly in the parallel market. The black market offers a significantly higher exchange rate.
The Nigerian Naira experienced a significant depreciation against the US Dollar in the official exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM). The naira traded at ₦1,533.99 per $1 USD, representing a sharp 4.89% drop compared to ₦1,459.02 per $1 USD recorded the previous day.
This decline comes after a brief recovery on Wednesday. However, yesterday’s trading highlighted the ongoing volatility in the market. Intra-day trading saw the exchange rate fluctuate wildly, reaching a high of ₦1,590 per $1 USD before dropping to a low of ₦1,399.20 per $1 USD. This instability creates challenges for businesses and investors attempting to plan their finances.
The depreciation coincides with a slight foreign exchange (FX) liquidity decrease. While Wednesday saw a surge in FX turnover of 124.56% to $289.14 million, Thursday experienced a 5.63% decline to $272.86 million. This squeeze in FX availability is believed to have contributed to the naira’s sharp decline.
The weakening naira could have a ripple effect on the Nigerian economy. Import-dependent sectors may face increased costs, leading to higher prices for consumers and potentially exacerbating inflation. This scenario could strain purchasing power and hinder business planning.
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has raised its exchange rate for import duty collections to ₦1502.1 per US Dollar. This marks the highest rate in seven weeks, surpassing the previous high of ₦1572 set in late March. This adjustment reflects the recent depreciation of the Naira in the official foreign exchange market.
