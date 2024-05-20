Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 20th May 2024

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian Naira, as of today, 20th May 2024, is ₦1,497 per $1 US dollar. The black market offers a higher selling rate than the official market.

Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Exchange Rates Today

CBN Official Rate:

Buying rate: ₦1,497 per $1 US Dollar.

₦1,497 per $1 US Dollar. Selling rate: ₦1,498 per $1 US Dollar.

Black Market Exchange Rate:

Buying rate: ₦1,450 per $1 US Dollar.

₦1,450 per $1 US Dollar. Selling rate: ₦1,510 per $1 US Dollar.

Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira appreciated against the dollar in the official and the parallel market. The black market offers a significantly higher exchange rate.

The Nigerian Naira’s official exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) slightly appreciated against the US dollar. The Naira traded at ₦1,497.33/$1, representing a 2.39% increase compared to ₦1,533.99/$1 recorded the previous day.

The Naira has had its lowest level this month in volatile trading

This slight gain closed the week after a week-long volatility for the naira. Yesterday’s trading highlighted the ongoing volatility in the market. On Friday, intra-day trading saw the exchange rate fluctuate wildly, reaching a high of ₦1,590/$1 before dropping to a low of ₦1,399.20/$1. This instability creates challenges for businesses and investors attempting to plan their finances.

Last Wednesday saw a slight decrease in foreign exchange (FX) liquidity. Although there was a surge in FX turnover of 124.56% to $289.14 million, Thursday experienced a 5.63% decline to $272.86 million. This squeeze in FX availability is believed to have contributed to the naira’s sharp decline.

In other related news, Nigeria’s money supply dipped for the first time in 2024, coinciding with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent interest rate hike. Data from the apex bank shows a marginal decrease in Money Supply (M2) from a record ₦93.9 trillion in February to ₦92.3 trillion in March. The CBN is expected to release April’s data following their upcoming policy meeting.

Black Market Rate