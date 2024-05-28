Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 28th May 2024

Interestingly, this positive movement occurred even though the total dollar volume traded on the official market declined sharply by 67.50% compared to Friday. This suggests that there was a significant decrease in the demand for dollars. However, this reduced demand for dollars is likely a key factor contributing to the Naira’s appreciation on the official market. With fewer people wanting to buy the US dollar and a similar amount being offered, the value of the Naira goes up relative to the US dollar.