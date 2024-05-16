Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, May 16th 2024

Meanwhile, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation in the US fell to 3.6%, a decrease from 3.8% the previous month. While still above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, this dip and flat retail sales figures fueled speculation of potential US interest rate cuts. Currency traders are interpreting this as a signal for a possible rate reduction as early as September or even sooner in light of the upcoming US presidential election. This prospect led to a decline in the US Dollar Index overnight, falling 0.75% through its 200-day moving average and reaching its lowest level in five weeks at 104.17.