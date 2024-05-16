Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, May 16th 2024

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira, as of today, 16th May 2024, is ₦1,459 per US dollar. The black market offers a higher selling rate than the official market.
Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira appreciated slightly against the dollar in the official market but depreciated in the parallel market. The black market offers a significantly higher exchange rate.
The Nigerian Naira defied recent losses and appreciated against the US Dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by a combination of factors. After a string of declines that pushed the official exchange rate below ₦1,500 per dollar, the Naira closed at ₦1,459.02, marking a significant 4.21% gain.
According to FMDQ data, the Naira’s strengthening was influenced by improved dollar supply from eager sellers and buyers in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM). Trading volume on the platform surged by a substantial 124.56%, reaching $289.14 million compared to $128.86 million the day before.
Meanwhile, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation in the US fell to 3.6%, a decrease from 3.8% the previous month. While still above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, this dip and flat retail sales figures fueled speculation of potential US interest rate cuts. Currency traders are interpreting this as a signal for a possible rate reduction as early as September or even sooner in light of the upcoming US presidential election. This prospect led to a decline in the US Dollar Index overnight, falling 0.75% through its 200-day moving average and reaching its lowest level in five weeks at 104.17.
On the other hand, this could weaken the dollar and strengthen currencies like the Naira. While the immediate outlook appears positive, some uncertainties remain. It is crucial to monitor the sustainability of the Naira’s recovery, as other factors, such as local inflation, could easily influence the exchange rate.
