Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 12th June 2024

The parallel market is also reflecting signs of stability. Currency traders in the parallel market kept the naira steady between ₦1,482 and ₦1,485. If you want to buy 1 US dollar in the black market, you will pay ₦1,485. If you want to sell 1 US dollar, you will receive ₦1,482. However, these rates may vary slightly depending on the location and the dealer. The recent rate of Naira in the black market is reminiscent of its rate fluctuations two weeks ago. Recall that the black market had shown signs of stability two weeks ago, trading between ₦1,480 and ₦1,485 per US Dollar consistently.