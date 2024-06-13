Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 13th June 2024

The black exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira, as of today, 13th June 2024, is ₦1,480 per US dollar. The official market offers a lower exchange rate.

Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today

Black Market Exchange Rate:

Buying rate: ₦1,480 per US Dollar.

₦1,480 per US Dollar. Selling rate: ₦1,490 per US Dollar.

Amount in Dollars (USD) Black Market Buying Rate (NGN) Black Market Selling Rate (NGN) $1 (USD) ₦1,480 (NGN) ₦1,490 (NGN)

CBN Official Exchange Rate:

Buying rate: ₦1,473 per US Dollar.

₦1,473 per US Dollar. Selling rate: ₦1,474 per US Dollar.

Amount in Dollars (USD) CBN Buying Rate (NGN) CBN Selling Rate (NGN) $1 (USD) ₦1,473 (NGN) ₦1,474 (NGN)

Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira maintained the same rate against the dollar in the official market. While the black market experienced some fluctuations. The black market still offers a higher rate than the official rate.

The Naira has maintained the same rate as the US dollar

However, seeing that the parallel market does not observe holidays, the naira experienced some fluctuations. After yesterday, the naira is trading between N1,480 and N1,490 today. If you want to buy 1 US dollar in the black market, you will pay ₦1,490. If you want to sell 1 US dollar, you will receive ₦1,480. However, these rates may vary slightly depending on the location and the dealer.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the week, the Foreign exchange (FX) turnover on the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window surged significantly by 138.67%. This jump suggests a rebound in market activity and potentially renewed confidence among participants.

US Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate for Different Denominations