Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 15th June 2024

The black exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira, as of today, 15th June 2024, is ₦1,480 per US dollar. The official market offers a lower rate.

Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today

Black Market Exchange Rate:

Buying rate: ₦1,480 per US Dollar.

₦1,480 per US Dollar. Selling rate: ₦1,485 per US Dollar.

Amount in Dollars (USD) Black Market Buying Rate (NGN) Black Market Selling Rate (NGN) $1 (USD) ₦1,480 (NGN) ₦1,485 (NGN)

CBN Official Exchange Rate:

Buying rate: ₦1,482 per US Dollar.

₦1,482 per US Dollar. Selling rate: ₦1,483 per US Dollar.

Amount in Dollars (USD) CBN Buying Rate (NGN) CBN Selling Rate (NGN) $1 (USD) ₦1,482 (NGN) ₦1,483 (NGN)

Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira depreciated against the dollar in the official market. The black market also experienced some fluctuations. Today, the official and black market offers nearly the same rate.

The Naira lose grounds against the US dollar

The Nigerian naira has depreciated against the US dollar at the official foreign exchange market. It closed at N1,482.72 per US dollar, a decrease of N6 from the previous day’s rate of N1,476.24. Trading throughout the day remained relatively stable, with a narrow spread of N100. The highest exchange rate recorded was N1,490 per dollar, while the lowest was N1,390 per US dollar.

Interestingly, it appears the black market is having a better trading week. In the black market, the Naira has appreciated by N5 against the dollar, selling at N1,485 compared to the N1,490 it sold for yesterday. If you want to buy 1 US dollar in the black market, you will pay ₦1,485. If you want to sell 1 US dollar, you will receive ₦1,480. However, these rates may vary slightly depending on the location and the dealer. Black market traders in Lagos are reporting a selling price of N1,485 per US dollar. However, some other markets across the country show a buying price of N1,460 per dollar for BDCs, with a selling price of N1,485. This translates to a profit margin of N25 per dollar for black market currency traders.

FX turnover crashes by 75.98% to a three-week low

The foreign exchange (FX) turnover in the Nigerian official market had an interesting week. The FX turnover crashed by 75.98%, hitting a three-week low. It went from $385.91 million at the end of the last trading session on Tuesday to $92.68 million. This is the lowest turnover level since May 17, 2024, when it went as low as $83.5 million following a 69.40% crash that day.

This is the second time in June that the FX has crashed. The last time was on June 6, 2024, when Afrexim Bank announced the disbursement of $925 million- another tranche of the $3.3 billion crude oil-backed loan agreement it entered into with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

US Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate for Different Denominations