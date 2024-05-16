Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 16th May 2024

The black market exchange rate has been in the news recently because of its unstable nature for a few months now. Waking up to new exchange rates is sadly the biggest news Nigerians anticipate, and this has taken a toll on the Nigerian economy and affected a lot of businesses. Even so, we will update you with the Dollar to Naira Black market exchange rate today. This will hopefully aid in keeping you abreast of the new exchange rates and enable you to make substantial decisions regarding your currency exchange demands on a daily basis.
The black market, also known as the informal currency exchange market in Nigeria, is unarguably a distinct part of the country’s economy. This market isn’t applauded by the CBN as part of the formal banking system, however Nigerians have been asked to engage in forex activities through their respective banks. Individuals popularly known as “AbokiFX” have successfully been leading champions of the black market, representing a significant aspect of the currency exchange landscape.
Please note that the current exchange rate captured in this article is highly subject to change due to the dynamic nature of the market.
According to some sources at Bureau De Change (BDC), on the Black Market Exchange today, 16th May 2024, $1 dollar is being sold for ₦1,550 and bought for ₦1,520.
Black Market Rate
In close comparison with yesterday’s black market rate, The Naira continues to weaken against the dollar in the black market after yesterday’s trading. $1 USD was sold for ₦1,530, while it’s being sold for ₦1,550 today.
It’s quite obvious that the Dollar to Naira black market Exchange rate has been fluctuating for some months now. On Monday, the Nigerian Naira continued on a downward trajectory as it struggled with further devaluation against the US dollar in the forex market.
US Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate for Different Denominations.
