Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 16th May 2024

The black market exchange rate has been in the news recently because of its unstable nature for a few months now. Waking up to new exchange rates is sadly the biggest news Nigerians anticipate, and this has taken a toll on the Nigerian economy and affected a lot of businesses. Even so, we will update you with the Dollar to Naira Black market exchange rate today. This will hopefully aid in keeping you abreast of the new exchange rates and enable you to make substantial decisions regarding your currency exchange demands on a daily basis.