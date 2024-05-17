Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 17th May 2024

The black market, also known as the parallel currency exchange market in Nigeria, is a significant part of the nation’s economy. However, the Central Bank does not fully recognise this market as part of the official banking system. Nigerians have been directed to partake in foreign exchange activities with the help of their different banks. Individuals, also known as “Abokifx,” have been successful at being the leading champions of the black market, portraying a unique aspect of the currency exchange landscape.