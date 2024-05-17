Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 17th May 2024

The black market exchange rate has made it to the news recently due to its unstable nature for a few months now. Nigerians anticipate new exchange rates daily, which has extremely affected the Nigerian economy and the thriving businesses. Notwithstanding, we will keep well versed with the US Dollar to Naira Black market exchange rate today. The new exchange rates will be disclosed, and hopefully, it will help you make valid decisions regarding your currency exchange demands today.
The black market, also known as the parallel currency exchange market in Nigeria, is a significant part of the nation’s economy. However, the Central Bank does not fully recognise this market as part of the official banking system. Nigerians have been directed to partake in foreign exchange activities with the help of their different banks. Individuals, also known as “Abokifx,” have been successful at being the leading champions of the black market, portraying a unique aspect of the currency exchange landscape.
It is essential to note that the current exchange rate featured in this article is irresistibly subject to change due to the volatility of the market.
According to some Bureau De Change (BDC) sources, on the Black Market Exchange today, 17th May 2024, one US dollar is being sold for ₦1,540 and bought for ₦ 1,530.
Black Market Rate
Comparing With Yesterday’s Black Market Rate: The Nigerian Naira was sold at ₦1,550 after yesterday’s trading, and with today’s selling rate at ₦1,540, it can be said that the Naira has regained just a bit of its value. So, exchanging your dollar for naira today will leave you at a slightly better rate than that of yesterday.
It is clear that the black market exchange rate has been inconsistent for some months now. However, let’s see how stable the Nigerian Naira becomes and whether it will gain more strength against the US dollar.
US Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate for Different Denominations.
