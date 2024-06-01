Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 1st June 2024

Last month was an interesting week for the naira. The naira had shown signs of rebounding in the official market. The Naira appreciated by 10.71%, closing at ₦1,339.33 per US dollar at the end of Monday’s trading session. This was the strongest closing rate since April 26th, when it settled at ₦1,339.33 per US dollar. Then, the Nigerian Naira remained stable against the US dollar for two consecutive days, trading at N1,339.33.