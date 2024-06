Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 29th May 2024

Today, May 29th, 2024, the Naira is showing signs of stability in the official market. However, in the black market, it is selling for ₦1,515 per US Dollar.

CBN Official Rate:

Buying rate: ₦1,339 per US Dollar.

₦1,339 per US Dollar. Selling rate: ₦1,340 per US Dollar.

Black Market Exchange Rate:

Buying rate: ₦1,510 per US Dollar.

₦1,510 per US Dollar. Selling rate: ₦1,515 per US Dollar.

Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira has remained static compared to yesterday’s price. This is also reflected in the black markets, which still offer a significantly higher exchange rate.

The Naira might be rebounding, as it shows signs of stability against the US Dollar

The Nigerian Naira remained stable against the US dollar for two consecutive days, trading at ₦1,339.33. This is the second consecutive day the Naira has traded at the same rate. Recall that the Nigerian Naira experienced a positive move in the official foreign exchange market yesterday. The Naira appreciated by 10.71%, closing at ₦1,339.33 per US dollar at the end of Monday’s trading session. This marks the strongest closing rate since April 26th, when it settled at ₦1,339.33 per US dollar.

The flat exchange rate indicates that the CBN’s policies are having a positive effect, even with fluctuations in market liquidity. Analysts believe maintaining a stable rate amidst varying turnover levels signifies a controlled FX environment. This is crucial for investor confidence and economic planning.

The Naira holds steady despite fluctuations in trading

The black market is also showing signs of stability

Interestingly, the parallel market, also called the black market, displayed a similar trend. In fact, in the black market, the naira appreciated slightly to sell at N1,515 per dollar compared to yesterday’s N1,520. However, the gap between the official and black market rates remains wide by about 1.83%.

The Nigerian authorities are still trying to implement stricter regulations on Bureau de Change (BDC) operations and black market currency trading. Recent actions include arresting illegal currency traders in major cities and freezing bank accounts suspected of involvement in illicit foreign exchange activities.

Black Market Rates