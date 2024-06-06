Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 6th June 2024

However, the parallel market, also known as the black market, has maintained the same rate range for the second day. In the black market, the dollar can be bought between N1,480 and N1,490 and sold for N1,500. On Tuesday, the naira ended its stability streak after it had shown signs of stability in the last week, consistently trading between N1,480 and N1,485 per dollar. The black market still prices well above the official market.