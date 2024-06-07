Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 7th June 2024

The Naira has experienced some fluctuations in the official and black markets. Closing at N1,481.49/$1, the naira experienced a 0.50% drop from ₦1,489/$1 the previous day on the NAFEM window. At the start of this week, the naira was traded at N1,476.12/$1 in the official market, showing a micro appreciation of 0.67% compared to last Friday. The naira depreciated to its lowest level in three weeks on the official market on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.