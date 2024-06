Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 8th June 2024

Today, the naira closed the week trading at ₦1,483.99/$1 in the official market, a slight dip from the previous day’s rate of ₦1,488.60/$1. The Naira has experienced some fluctuations in the official and black markets. At the start of this week, it was traded at ₦1,476.12/$1 in the official market, showing a micro appreciation of 0.67% compared to last Friday.