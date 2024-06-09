Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 9th June 2024

The Nigerian Naira has witnessed a marginal week-on-week improvement against the US Dollar. According to data from the FMDQ, the Naira closed the week slightly stronger at ₦1,483.99 per Dollar, representing a 0.13% increase compared to last week. This positive development is evidence of the increase in dollar inflow into the official foreign exchange market. The total dollar amount traded by willing buyers and sellers rose by 26.23% to $269.27 million last Friday compared to $213.31 million on Thursday.