Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Rate Today 27th May 2024

It’s no news that the black market exchange rate and other exchange rates have yet to have solid common ground for some months now. The present dynamic of the US Dollar to Naira exchange rate has been a major concern to Nigerians, as this greatly contributes to the economy of Nigeria and the businesses trying to grow amidst all these.

The CBN official rates and black market exchange rates slightly differ from each other. As the Black Market is not authorized by the Central Bank of Nigeria, there are laid down rules that pilot the activities of Merchants. The selling revenue of 1.5% has been upheld by Bureau De Change Operators (BDC) as ordered by the apex bank.

Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today

It is important to note that the exchange rate in this article is as wavering as the market’s fluctuating nature. The rates might not remain the same throughout the day.

The dollar to naira black Market Exchange rate dated today, 27th May 2024, as anonymous sources at Bureau De Change (BDC) unveiled, one US Dollar sells for ₦1,510 and is bought at ₦1,500.

Black Market Rate

Buying Rate: ₦ 1,500 per 1 US Dollar

Selling Rate: ₦1,510 per 1 US Dollar

In Comparison to Yesterday’s Exchange Rate: The Nigerian Naira traded at ₦1,520 per US Dollar after yesterday’s trading but is sold for ₦1,510 per US Dollar today, summing up to a slight 0.66% appreciation in its value compared to yesterday’s trading rate.

Naira Holds a Steady Position at around ₦1,500 Per US Dollar in the Black Market

Adding to this trend, the exchange rate today has followed suit.

The recent ups and downs in exchange rates have been very disruptive for investors and businesses trying to budget better. Nigerians are trying their best to see a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel.

US Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate for Different Denominations

Below is a breakdown of today’s black-market exchange rate for quick understanding.