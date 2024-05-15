Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today, 15th May 2024

Adding to the concerns, the naira also exhibited significant fluctuations throughout the day in the official market. The currency reached a high of ₦1,350.00 to the dollar, offering a brief glimmer of hope, only to plummet to a low of ₦1,568.00 before closing at the aforementioned ₦1,520.40. This volatility further fuels uncertainty for businesses and individuals relying on foreign exchange for transactions.