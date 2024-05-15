Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today, 15th May 2024

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira, as of today, 15th May 2024, is ₦1,520 per $1 US dollar. The black market offers a higher selling rate than the official market.
Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira depreciated significantly against the dollar in both the official and the parallel market. The black market offers a slightly higher exchange rate.
On Tuesday, the Nigerian naira significantly depreciated against the US dollar, reaching a new low in official and unofficial foreign exchange markets. Data from FMDQ, a financial markets platform, revealed that the naira closed at a record-breaking ₦1,520.40 to the dollar in the official market, reflecting a 3% decline compared to the previous day’s closing rate of ₦1,478.11. This depreciation marks a troubling trend for the Nigerian economy, potentially impacting import costs and inflation.
The Naira’s weakness wasn’t confined to the official market. Unofficial, or parallel, markets also witnessed a significant drop in their value. According to unofficial data, the dollar traded at a minimum of ₦1,503 on Tuesday, a considerable increase from the previous day’s minimum of ₦1,488. This wider range in the parallel market suggests increased demand for dollars and potentially less confidence in the official exchange rate.
Adding to the concerns, the naira also exhibited significant fluctuations throughout the day in the official market. The currency reached a high of ₦1,350.00 to the dollar, offering a brief glimmer of hope, only to plummet to a low of ₦1,568.00 before closing at the aforementioned ₦1,520.40. This volatility further fuels uncertainty for businesses and individuals relying on foreign exchange for transactions.
