FAAN introduces sales of E-tags for federal airports entry from today

FAAN, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, has declared that the sale of E-tags, which will authorize access to the 24 federal airports across the country, will kick off today, May 17, 2024.
This announcement was made via a statement posted on FAAN’s official account on the X platform, previously known as Twitter.
NOTICE OF SALE OF 2024 E-TAGSFollowing the Presidential Directive that all citizens are mandated to pay for E-Tags at all the 24 Federal Airports across the country, we wish to inform the general public that the E-Tags are available for sale from Friday, 17th May, 2024. pic.twitter.com/nZkvMHKY2W— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) May 16, 2024
In line with the statement, the sale of E-tags aligns with a presidential directive approved in the just concluded Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which directs that all users of the different federal airports across the country are required to pay tolls at the gates.
The statement read, “According to the presidential Directive stating that all citizens are required to pay for E-tags at all the 24 Federal Airports across the country, it’s our wish to enlighten the general public that the E-tags are available for sale from Friday, May 17th, 2024.”
Moreover, the statement noted that motorists without the E-tags will be given the free-will option of paying cash at the access gates before passage. The statement also included the locations and contact information for obtaining E-tags at the international Airports in Lagos and Abuja.
The general public can acquire E-tags at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at the Head of Department of Commercial Operations Office, Terminal 1, 5th floor, or by calling 08033713796 or 08023546030.
At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, E-tags can be obtained at the General Aviation Terminal, particularly at the HOD Commercial Office, or by calling 08034633527 or 08137561615.
The FEC meetings held on Monday and Tuesday successfully ended in approving 21 policies and projects strategically aimed at growing the economy, promoting Investments, and enhancing the ease of doing business in Nigeria.
Among these 21 Policies approved, the FEC also approved a mandate that all users of the different federal airports across Nigeria are required to pay tolls at the gates before passage is granted, with no one being an exemption, including the president and Vice president.
The sale of E-tags for federal airports commenced today. With the FAAN E-tags, motorists will be granted easy access to federal airports for a year, and those without an E-tag will be left with the option of cash payment at the gates to gain passage.
The purchasing cost of each tag is not yet specifically known at the documentation time of this report.
