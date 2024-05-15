Ghana’s first lithium mine makes debut on Ghana Stock Exchange

Atlantic Lithium, an Australian company developing Ghana’s first lithium mine, has listed its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange. This move aims to attract local investors to the Ewoyaa mine, which is projected to be Africa’s third-largest hard-rock lithium mine.
The managing director of the Accra-based firm, Abena Amoah, confirmed that the company had listed all its outstanding shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, in addition to previous listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the London Stock Exchange Aim Board. At the launch in Accra, the shares opened at 4.40 cedis (0.31$) each on the Ghana Stock Exchange.
Lithium is vital in electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage, making it a strategic resource for the ongoing energy transition. However, Fitch Solutions projects that there will be a global shortage of Lithium by 2025. Hence, the Ewoyaa mine’s potential to contribute to the supply chain is particularly timely. The global transition from fossil fuels to electric vehicles is also driving fierce competition for lithium. Securing new lithium supplies is crucial to meet the rising demand for batteries in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Notably, 50% of the Ewoyaa mine’s output is designated for a processing facility owned by Piedmont Lithium, a major shareholder in Atlantic Lithium.
Regarding production, Ghana has a positive reputation as Africa’s leading gold producer. According to the World Gold Council, Ghana produced over 1.4 million ounces of gold in 2023. The country also recognizes the importance of maximizing the benefits of its mineral resources. As of 2021, Ghana has an estimated 40 million ounces of proven gold reserves. Ghana’s new green minerals policy mandates a minimum of 30% local stake in projects involving these resources.
The listing of Ghana’s first lithium mine on the GSE signifies Atlantic Lithium’s commitment to complying with this policy and attracting local investors to the Ewoyaa project. For now, Atlantic Lithium Limited listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange is a prerequisite to gaining a license in the country. The firm has yet to resume production and is also not raising new capital in the West African country. Although initial trading has begun, the company is currently focused on fulfilling licensing requirements and positioning itself for future fundraising in Ghana.
