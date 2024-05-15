Ghana’s first lithium mine makes debut on Ghana Stock Exchange

The listing of Ghana’s first lithium mine on the GSE signifies Atlantic Lithium’s commitment to complying with this policy and attracting local investors to the Ewoyaa project. For now, Atlantic Lithium Limited listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange is a prerequisite to gaining a license in the country. The firm has yet to resume production and is also not raising new capital in the West African country. Although initial trading has begun, the company is currently focused on fulfilling licensing requirements and positioning itself for future fundraising in Ghana.

