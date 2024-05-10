How Egypt’s external debt reached $168.0 billion in three months

Egypt’s external debt is on an alarming trend. According to data released by the central bank of Eygpt, the total external debt reached $168.0 billion at the end of December 2023. This represents a $3.5 billion increase in three months. This rising debt burden suggests that the country might be borrowing heavily to finance its spending. In the last few years, the government has made efforts to finance ambitious projects like a new capital city and infrastructure development while supporting its currency.
Egypt has been on the path to a debt crisis for several years. In 2016, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi secured a deal with the IMF for a $12 billion loan. The country was going through a severe economic crisis marked by soaring inflation, a weakening currency, trade deficits, and a long history of political tension. The Egyptian Pound experienced a sharp devaluation of nearly 50% in 2016. All these meant economic growth in Egypt was slowing. With a fast-growing population of 104 million people, the repercussions of this economic crisis had become far-reaching. Egypt’s inflation rate was around 14%. Egypt began taking loans to cushion the effects of the economic crisis it had found itself in. By 2022, Egypt’s total foreign debt rose to $168.0 billion from $164.5 billion at the end of September. By the end of December 2022, it was $162.9 billion.
The ongoing war in Ukraine further complicated matters. Typically, tourism and the oil and gas sector are Egypt’s two largest foreign currency generators. Russians and Ukrainians make up a significant portion of Egypt’s repeat tourists. This led to a chronic shortage of foreign currency in the country. This shortage, with an exodus of foreign investors, pushed the Egyptian government to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Central Bank of Egypt devalued the Egyptian Pound for the third time, resulting in a loss of approximately 40 percent of its value, reaching 31 Egyptian pounds per $1 in the official market. In the parallel markets, it reached 40 Egyptian pounds per $1.
In March 2023, the IMF offered a lifeline to Eygpt in the form of an $8 billion loan package. However, this financial support came with strings attached. As part of the agreement, the government agreed to implement austerity measures, including reducing spending on large government projects. Once again, Egypt allowed its currency, the Egyptian Pound, to weaken by over 35% in a significant devaluation. The government also promised the IMF in the March agreement it would resume tightening if necessary to prevent further erosion of the purchasing power of households. Last month it increased the price of a range of petrol, diesel and other fuels, as part of its commitment. Then Eygpt received a massive cash infusion from a $35 billion land deal with the United Arab Emirates.
These moves aimed at addressing the foreign currency shortage and potentially paving the way for further IMF support.
Egypt’s foreign debt situation is a cause for concern. Since 2015, the nation’s external debt has quadrupled. The country has taken multiple loans from the IMF since 2016, making it the second largest debtor to the IMF after Argentina. At least 44.7% of the country’s debt is owed to the IMF alone. Meanwhile, Eygpt has repeatedly balked at implementing difficult reforms, including floating its currency. In the last two years, Egypt’s currency has lost two-thirds of its currency value. Egypt’s inflation has been elevated for the past year, largely due to the rapid growth in the money supply.
Related Articles:
Along with the $ 8 billion loan from the IMF, Egypt has received a $ 6 billion loan from the World Bank that spans three years. It also received more than $7bn from the EU, which is meant to last until 2027. The IMF has described Eygpt as one of the North African countries in a precarious situation. According to the body, their economic stability is teetering as they grapple with the prospects of a debt crisis.
However, Eygpt’s economy is now showing slight signs of recovery. International investors are beginning to come back to Egypt. In March, investors bid $21 billion for $2.4 billion in one-year Treasury bills. In March, Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rate slowed to 32.5% in April from 33.3% in March. However, as the 5th African country with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in 2024, Egypt’s debt situation remains a cause of concern.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Comment *
Δ
This Post Has 0 Comments