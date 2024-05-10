How Egypt’s external debt reached $168.0 billion in three months

Egypt has been on the path to a debt crisis for several years. In 2016, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi secured a deal with the IMF for a $12 billion loan. The country was going through a severe economic crisis marked by soaring inflation, a weakening currency, trade deficits, and a long history of political tension. The Egyptian Pound experienced a sharp devaluation of nearly 50% in 2016. All these meant economic growth in Egypt was slowing. With a fast-growing population of 104 million people, the repercussions of this economic crisis had become far-reaching. Egypt’s inflation rate was around 14%. Egypt began taking loans to cushion the effects of the economic crisis it had found itself in. By 2022, Egypt’s total foreign debt rose to $168.0 billion from $164.5 billion at the end of September. By the end of December 2022, it was $162.9 billion.