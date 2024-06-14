Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 14th June 2024

The black market exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian naira, as of today, 14th June 2024, is ₦1,480 per US dollar. The official market offers a lower rate.
Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira maintained the same rate against the dollar in the black market. While the official market experienced some fluctuations. The black market still offers a higher rate than the official rate.
The Naira has shown signs of stability in the official market, trading at N1,476.24/$. This is a slight decline from yesterday’s N1,473.66. Nevertheless, the Naira’s slight fluctuations in the official market indicate some stabilization in the exchange rate. Yesterday, during the official trading hours, the Naira traded within a narrower range with a high of N1,495/$1 and a low of N1,415/$1. This narrower band suggests a degree of resilience in the exchange rate, even with fluctuations in trading volumes.
Interestingly, it appears the black market is having a better trading week. The naira is trading between N1,480 and N1,490 today. This is the same rate it traded for yesterday. If you want to buy 1 US dollar in the black market, you will pay ₦1,490. If you want to sell 1 US dollar, you will receive ₦1,480. However, these rates may vary slightly depending on the location and the dealer.
However, the foreign exchange (FX) turnover on the Nigerian official market crashed by 75.98%, hitting a three-week low. It went from $385.91 million at the end of the last trading session on Tuesday to $92.68 million. This is the lowest turnover level since May 17, 2024, when it went as low as $83.5 million following a 69.40% crash that day.
This is the second time in June that the FX has crashed. The last time was on June 6, 2024, when Afrexim Bank announced the disbursement of $925 million- another tranche of the $3.3 billion crude oil-backed loan agreement it entered into with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).
