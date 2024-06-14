Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today 14th June 2024

Interestingly, it appears the black market is having a better trading week. The naira is trading between N1,480 and N1,490 today. This is the same rate it traded for yesterday. If you want to buy 1 US dollar in the black market, you will pay ₦1,490. If you want to sell 1 US dollar, you will receive ₦1,480. However, these rates may vary slightly depending on the location and the dealer.