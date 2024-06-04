Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 4th June 2024

Meanwhile, the parallel market, also known as the black market, has experienced a significant decline. The dollar is buying for ₦1,490 and selling for ₦1,510, prompted by strong demand in the parallel market. This also ends the parallel market’s stability streak and prices it well above the official market. Recall that the black market had shown signs of stability in the last week, consistently trading between ₦1,480 and ₦1,485 per dollar.