OPEC Sets Nigeria’s Crude Oil Quota at 1.5 Million Barrels Daily for 2024

The set production quota of 1.5 million bpd daily is far below the daily production target of 1.78 million barrels in the 2024 budget. Nigeria’s set production quota has remained unchanged from the figure set in November last year when the cartel set its production levels for 2024. During that period, Nigeria saw an increase in the proposed production quota from 1.38 million barrels per day to the current figure. However, this raises concerns about budget implementation. Earlier in the year, Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, announced a plan to increase production to 4 million barrels of oil daily. This is part of the government’s efforts to achieve a $1 trillion economy.