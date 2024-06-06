Afreximbank disburses another $925 million to NNPC

Last year, the National Economic Council (NEC) stated its confidence in the loan, helping to stabilise the forex market in light of the severe volatility. However, this has not been the case. The NNPC addressed the controversy surrounding the deal known as Project Gazelle, stating that such initiatives are standard and offer a temporary fix to forex liquidity challenges. The NNPC opted for a repayment benchmark of $65 per barrel of oil, safeguarding the repayment scheme from the volatility of the global oil market. Approximately 90 thousand barrels have been designated to mitigate any adverse impact on future oil revenue in the country.