Labour strike: Nationwide blackout in Nigeria as labor strike cripples power grid

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have embarked on a nationwide strike to push for an improvement in the minimum wage of workers. The organised unions proposed N494,000 as the new minimum wage. However, the Nigerian government has insisted on paying N60,000. The tripartite committee on a new national minimum wage set up by the government failed to agree on a new national minimum wage after about four meetings. On three different occasions, Labour leaders had walked out of the meetings after rejecting the government and the organised private sector’s OPS offers.