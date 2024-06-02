Nigeria

Minimum Wage: Maritime Workers Ready to Shut Seaports

Mfon Umana
02/06/20242 minute read
Minimum Wage - Maritime Workers Ready to Shut Seaports

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has vowed to comply with the directives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shut down all economic activities at the nationwide seaports over the FG’s refusal to increase the minimum wage and investigate the new electricity tariffs.

In a press statement issued by Kennedy Ikemefuna, the head of Media at MWUN, he mentioned that the port workers will join the indefinite strike action by executing the total lockdown of the country’s seaports starting on Monday, June 3rd, 2024.

Leadership newspaper reported that the Labour Congress declared an indefinite strike action on Friday, to commence on Monday, due to the Federal Government’s failure to conclude on the national minimum wage and revert the new electricity tariff. MWUN is also ready to shut down seaports due to the failure to conclude on the minimum wage.

Notwithstanding, the statement captured Adewale Adeyanju, the president-general of MWUN, who said the union was obliged to accept the directive of TUC and NLC.

“The MWUN under Comrade Adeyanju’s leadership, has obliged to comply with the directive of TUC and NLC to take part in the indefinite total lockdown of the country kicking off from Monday, 3rd June,2024.

Related Articles:

“The indefinite nationwide strike action has become quite imperative, adding with the failure of the Federal Government on the logjam and the unsettled national minimum wage negotiation and the government’s refusal to reverse the electricity tariff hike.”

Share this Article
Further Reading

Shell and partners pay NDDC $142 million in one year

FG begins free distribution of 1m cooking gas cylinders

NLC to unveil a new proposal at meeting with FG today

Nigeria’s International Trade Declines as Letter of Credit Payments Plummet by 63% in Q1 2024

Trending Articles
Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 5th May 2024
05/05/2024

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 5th May 2024

Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today, May 14th 2024
14/05/2024

Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today, May 14th 2024

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 18th May 2024
18/05/2024

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 18th May 2024

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 2nd May 2024
02/05/2024

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 2nd May 2024

Budget Travel Tips - How to Explore the World Without Breaking the Bank
24/03/2024

Budget Travel Tips: How to Explore the World Without Breaking the Bank

Tips for Building and Maintaining Meaningful Professional Relationships
26/03/2024

Tips for Building and Maintaining Meaningful Professional Relationships

No Comments

This Post Has 0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back To Top