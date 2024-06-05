Nigeria faces N3.89 trillion revenue shortfall as oil production lags budget target

Oil revenue is a major source of income for Nigeria. However, current trends indicate that Nigeria’s oil production will fall far short through the year. Data from the first four months of 2024 shows that the average daily crude oil production has been a disappointing 27% below the target set in the budget. A closer look at January and February figures reveals an even starker reality. Production in these months hovered around just 74.5% of projections. A low crude oil production can potentially reduce Nigeria’s projected revenue from a budgeted N19.68 trillion to N15.78 trillion.