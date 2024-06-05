Nigeria increased its crude oil production by 50,000bpd in May

Nigeria is the top oil-producing country in Africa. Although it was briefly dethroned by Libya in March, when Libya’s crude oil production climbed to 1.236 million barrels per day (bpd). Still, according to OPEC, the oil giant continues to experience steady global oil demand and will do so, through the year. However, Nigeria’s designated production quota has remained unchanged since November 2023. The proposed quota did increase from 1.38 million bpd to its current level of 1.5 million bpd; it falls short of the daily production target outlined in the 2024 budget (1.78 million bpd). This shortfall raises concerns about the government’s ability to meet its budgetary goals.