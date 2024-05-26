Nigeria’s International Trade Declines as Letter of Credit Payments Plummet by 63% in Q1 2024

Nigeria’s international trade activity has taken a significant hit. The country’s letter of credit payments dropped by 63% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. According to data revealed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the total value of the letter of credit payments processed through official channels during Q1 2024 amounted to just $204.47 million. This represents a substantial shortfall of $344.75 million compared to the $549.22 million recorded in Q1 2023.
A closer look at the data reveals a consistent decline throughout the quarter. In January 2023, payments stood at $107.78 million, followed by a rise to $171.95 million in February. March 2023 saw the highest figure for the quarter at $269.49 million. However, the picture in Q1 2024 paints a starkly different story. January witnessed a significant drop to just $58.33 million. While February showed some improvement at $102.6 million, it remained far below the corresponding month in the previous year. The downward trend continued in March 2024, with payments plummeting further to $43.54 million.
Analysts suggest that limited access to foreign currency is a major factor behind the decline in letter of credit payments. According to an earlier report by Nairametrics, the CBN had extended the processing time for issuing letters of credit from 24 hours to five working days. This move was a response to the country’s ongoing foreign exchange scarcity. Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves also experienced a significant decline towards the end of Q1 2024. CBN’s Governor, Yemi Cardoso, attributed this primarily to debt repayments and other financial obligations rather than efforts to defend the naira.
The dramatic decline in letters of credit payments raises concerns about the near future of Nigeria’s international trade. Letters of credit are a crucial component of international trade, assuring exporters that they will receive payment. A sharp decline in such payments could signal decreased import activity. For example, between 2021 and 2023, the volume of LCs opened for imports reportedly decreased by over 30%. This could be a result of foreign exchange shortages, stricter import regulations, or other economic constraints. However, it could lead to shortages of essential goods and raw materials, potentially pushing up prices for consumers and businesses.
The CBN has periodically sold FX to BDCs to stabilize the parallel market and improve FX liquidity. Recall that the CBN began selling dollars to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in February 2024 to address the situation. However, the allocation was reduced by 50% in March, with FX sold at a rate of N1,251 per dollar. The CBN has also extended the processing times for LCs to manage the demand for FX. Reports indicate that some LC processing times have increased from an average of 30 days to over 60 days.
The effectiveness of these interventions remains under scrutiny due to persistent FX shortages and market volatility.
