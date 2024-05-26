Nigeria’s International Trade Declines as Letter of Credit Payments Plummet by 63% in Q1 2024

The dramatic decline in letters of credit payments raises concerns about the near future of Nigeria’s international trade. Letters of credit are a crucial component of international trade, assuring exporters that they will receive payment. A sharp decline in such payments could signal decreased import activity. For example, between 2021 and 2023, the volume of LCs opened for imports reportedly decreased by over 30%. This could be a result of foreign exchange shortages, stricter import regulations, or other economic constraints. However, it could lead to shortages of essential goods and raw materials, potentially pushing up prices for consumers and businesses.