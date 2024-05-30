Shell and partners pay NDDC $142 million in one year

“Another investment has enjoyed the introduction of the Health-in-Motion programme, with the provision of free medical services directly to communities. More than a million individuals have been benefactors of this programme since its commencement in the early 2000s. Also, the Shell LiveWIRE global entrepreneurship programme was of support to 73 businesses via mentorship programmes and training, resulting in 97 employment opportunities to be enjoyed by Nigerians,” Shell Nigeria added.