Nigerian Presidential Committee wants to make changes to personal income tax rates

This suggestion was raised during a public assessment workshop on the proposed tax law changes held in Lagos. According to Oyedele, Nigeria needs a more progressive tax system. “Charging the same tax rate for all Nigerians, regardless of their income, means that our tax policy is not progressive,” he stated. Currently, the Nigerian tax system has some disparities. In Nigeria today, if you earn N20 million per year, your tax rate is 19%. If you earn N1 billion monthly, your tax rate is the same. “We are proposing that personal income tax rates be reduced for those earning around N2 million per month or less but increased for those earning N5 million per month or more. For incomes between N2 million and N5 million, the personal income tax rate would remain the same,” suggested Oyedele.