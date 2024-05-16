Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances Drop in the First Quarter of 2024

Newly released data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveals a decrease in diaspora remittances for the first quarter of 2024. According to the report, the total direct foreign exchange remittances reached $282.61 million, a 6.28% decline compared to the $301.57 million recorded in the same period of 2023. This represents a drop of $18.96 million in remittances sent back to Nigeria by citizens living abroad. While reasons for the decrease are not explicitly stated by the CBN, global economic factors or changes in remittance policies could be contributing factors.

Breakdown of Nigeria’s remittance payments in the first quarter of 2024

January: A positive start for 2024. Remittances surged to nearly $138.56 million, a remarkable 75% increase compared to January 2023’s $79.19 million. This significant jump suggests potential factors like a recovering global economy or policy changes in Nigeria that incentivized sending money home.



February: A Sharp Downturn. February 2024 witnessed a dramatic decline, with remittances plummeting to just $39.15 million. This represents a worrying 53% drop compared to the $83.76 million received in February 2023. This volatility highlights the sensitivity of remittance flows to external factors that require further investigation.

