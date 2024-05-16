Nigeria’s Diaspora Remittances Drop in the First Quarter of 2024

Newly released data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveals a decrease in diaspora remittances for the first quarter of 2024. According to the report, the total direct foreign exchange remittances reached $282.61 million, a 6.28% decline compared to the $301.57 million recorded in the same period of 2023. This represents a drop of $18.96 million in remittances sent back to Nigeria by citizens living abroad. While reasons for the decrease are not explicitly stated by the CBN, global economic factors or changes in remittance policies could be contributing factors.
Remittances are a lifeline for many Nigerian families. It is estimated that a staggering one billion people worldwide, about one in eight, depend on remittances. Also, remittances are a significant contributor to a country’s national economy. The World Bank says the Nigerian Diaspora community remitted $168.33 billion to the country in the past eight years. They act as an important source of financing for countries in the Sub-Saharan region. According to the World Bank remittances have been more stable than Foreign Direct Investments, which have demonstrated considerable volatility over the past two decades.
In Nigeria, remittances are the largest source of non-oil foreign exchange. The World Bank estimates that remittances contribute to over 5% of Nigeria’s GDP. Last year, Nigeria, the largest remittance-recipient country in Sub-Saharan Africa, received more than $54 billion. This significant injection of money stimulates economic activity and growth. However, this represented only 1.3%.
In January 2024, the CBN lifted the previous cap on exchange rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). Before this change, IMTOs had to offer rates within a specific range (+/- 2.5%) compared to the official foreign exchange market rate.
However, this year, the CBN also introduced some new barriers to entry for IMTOs. Recall that in 2016, the CBN launched a licensing regime to guide the conduct and operations of IMTOs. As a result of this policy measure, 65 International Money Transfer Operators were licensed by the CBN for inbound remittances. The revised guidelines for IMTO operations include a significant increase in the application fee for a license, jumping from N500,000 in 2014 to N10 million in 2024 (a nearly 20-fold increase). Additionally, a minimum operating capital of $1 million was established for both foreign and local IMTOs.
This year, the CBN also took a collaborative approach to increasing the remittances. The Apex Bank partnered with these operators to establish a Collaborative Task Force. This task force, reporting directly to the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, has a goal to double remittance inflows into Nigeria. Remittances from the United States have remained stable. Although the euro area has recovered, its output remains 2.2 per cent below pre-pandemic projections.
Related Articles:
A global economic slowdown could be impacting their disposable income and ability to send money home. The UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) forecasts global economic growth to slow to 2.6% in 2024, just above the 2.5% threshold commonly associated with a recession. Moreover, certain times of the year, like holidays or school breaks, usually see a natural increase in remittance flows.
Still, the World Bank says that remittance flows to the Sub-Saharan region will increase by 2.5 percent. Nigeria’s remittances are expected to rebound to 3% growth by the end of the year. However, the recent decline in remittances for Q1 2024 highlights the need for continued monitoring and policy adjustments.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Comment *
Δ
This Post Has 0 Comments