Oil and Gas stock declined by 6.5% in one week in the Nigerian Exchange

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) witnessed a decline in key sectors last week. However, the oil and gas companies experienced the most significant losses.

The NGX Oil & Gas Index, encompassing Conoil, MRS, Eterna Plc, Seplat Energy, and TotalEnergies, plummeted by 6.49%. This decline pushed the index to 1,177.92 points, compared to the previous week’s closing of 1,259.69 points.

The collective market value of these oil and gas stocks, including Oando Plc, also took a significant hit, dropping by a significant N194.1 billion. Seplat Energy bore the brunt of the losses. Its market capitalization shrunk from N1.94 trillion to N1.74 trillion, a decrease of N193.7 billion alone. MRS, which recently announced a proposed delisting from the NGX, remained unaffected in terms of share price. There were no price changes recorded for the company during the week.

Nigerian oil stocks a reminder of 2023 Lows

This decline in oil & gas stocks is almost reminiscent of the significant volatility experienced in the sector throughout 2023. According to the World Bank, the annual average price of Brent Crude Oil in 2023 was $87.2 per barrel, However, there was significant fluctuation throughout the year. The price ranged from a high of $112 per barrel in June 2023 to a low of $68 per barrel in December 2023. Factors like the war in Ukraine and rising inflation dampened the oil demand. This volatility created uncertainty for investors in the Nigerian oil & gas sector.

However, oil prices in 2024 have shown more stability compared to 2023. As of May 2024, the average price of Brent Crude Oil sits around $89 per barrel. This relative stability suggests a different driver for the current drop in Nigerian oil and gas stocks. While oil price volatility has subsided, new anxieties like the Naira instability might be influencing investor sentiment.

Why the Oil & Gas experienced a decline on NGX despite stable prices

Potential flashpoints in other oil-producing regions could raise concerns about potential supply disruptions. Oil and gas prices are primarily influenced by global supply and demand dynamics. High volatility creates an uncertain economic environment, which makes investors more cautious and potentially causes them to sell stocks in anticipation of future losses.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to raise the interest rate to 24.75% could also be influencing the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) and other investment institutions to move away from treasury investments. The CBN has also been issuing NT bills at rates as high as 21% in the primary market. This makes it more likely that investor sentiment will shift to less-risky government securities.