Pound (GBP) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today

The weakening naira has caught the attention of the International Monetary Fund. The body has called for a stronger Nigerian FX framework. The IMF has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilize the Naira. While acknowledging recent efforts, the body emphasizes the need for ongoing improvements in the foreign exchange market. Their cautious optimism follows recent monetary policy adjustments and renewed FX interventions. However, they highlight declining reserves and the depreciation of the Naira after the exchange window unification. The Nigerian Naira continues to face challenges in May, especially against the US dollar.