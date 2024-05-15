Pound (GBP) to Naira (NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today

The official exchange rate of the Pound (GBP) to the Nigerian Naira (NGN), as of today, 15th May 2024, is ₦1,891 per Pound. The black market offers a higher selling rate than the official market.
CBN Official Rate:
Black Market Exchange Rate:
Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira has depreciated significantly against the British Pound in both the official and the parallel market. The black market offers a higher rate.
The Naira’s woes continued with further depreciation against major currencies in official and unofficial Nigerian markets. This decline is partly attributed to increased speculation, currency hoarding, and delays in foreign exchange (FX) disbursement to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Despite improved market conditions in the official market, the British pound still traded at a hefty ₦1,752 on the black market.
BDC operators voiced concerns about the CBN’s slow FX disbursement process, which reportedly takes three to four weeks after payment before they receive the dollars. This delay allegedly prompted some BDC operators to withdraw from the CBN’s dollar sales program. It’s important to note that while the naira has depreciated against the pound compared to its February peak of ₦2414, it has also recovered nearly ₦250 since then.
Meanwhile, stakeholders wait in anticipation of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision. Due to recent economic data, traders expect the BoE to maintain rates but possibly deliver an accommodative statement. A relaxed outlook on UK interest rates, driven by declining inflation and weak economic figures, has contributed to a 1.5% depreciation of the pound against the US dollar this year. Investors now anticipate the BoE to cut rates sooner and more aggressively than the US Federal Reserve, which will announce its own decision on Thursday.
The weakening naira has caught the attention of the International Monetary Fund. The body has called for a stronger Nigerian FX framework. The IMF has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilize the Naira. While acknowledging recent efforts, the body emphasizes the need for ongoing improvements in the foreign exchange market. Their cautious optimism follows recent monetary policy adjustments and renewed FX interventions. However, they highlight declining reserves and the depreciation of the Naira after the exchange window unification. The Nigerian Naira continues to face challenges in May, especially against the US dollar.
