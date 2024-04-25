Industry Spotlight: Emerging Career Opportunities in Nigeria

In the coming years, many careers in Nigeria will lose relevance, and people in these professions will be stranded without a substitute income.

You need to discover the jobs that will be irrelevant in years to come and the new ones that will be around for decades so that you can plan your education and your future.

If you are looking for emerging career opportunities in Nigeria, you should read this article to end. You will be illuminated by the information embedded here.

Emerging Career Opportunities in Nigeria

This is not the time to blindly choose your career, as many career opportunities are expected to experience massive growth in years to come. Align yourself in such a career so that you will reap the benefit in the future. Below are some of the researched emerging career opportunities in Nigeria. Choose the one that is most suitable for you.

1. Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality is a great career choice, and it is relatively new. It is an untapped career path you can venture into and grow in. Despite its newness, this career path has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, and this is proof that it is going to blow up in years to come.

According to Market Research Reports, the virtual reality market is expected to reach multi-billion dollars by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 30%.

2. Data Science

The need for data scientists is on the rise and will not go down any time soon. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of data scientists is expected to grow 35 per cent from 2022 to 2032, which is much faster than the average for most professions.

As a Data scientist, your job is to collect large amounts of data from various sources, Analyse, and interpret them. You can work in finance, academia, scientific research, health, information technology, government, and e-commerce sectors.

3. Gene Editing

Genetic editing is one of the emerging careers of the 21st century. There is a high demand for Genetic Engineers who are experts in molecular biology, genomics, and gene editing techniques, and this demand is predicted to rise further.

The exciting thing is that gene editors are needed not only in the health sector but also in the field of agriculture. This career path is going to be relevant as long as you can think.

4. Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is one of the emerging career opportunities in Nigeria. This field is not yet saturated, and it will be the most sought-after career path in years to come. You can become an Artificial Intelligence Specialist.

Artificial Intelligence is useful in many fields, including banking, securities, pharma, and insurance. It helps these industries reduce the time they spend analyzing complex data. It also reduces labour and increases productivity, helping business owners reach potential customers in different regions.

5. Software Development

If you choose to become a software developer today, you will never regret it. This career path will still be relevant in 20 years.

There are numerous job opportunities for Software developers because there is a constant need to create and maintain more software to drive technology.

Software development is a lucrative career path for young people because it will not fade anytime soon.

6. 3D Print Specialist

A 3D print specialist job is one of the emerging career opportunities in Nigeria. As a young person seeking a good career path, I will advise you to become a 3D print specialist. This career path will still be relevant in many years to come, and you will never regret venturing into it.

As a 3D print specialist, you will use software tools such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing to design, develop, examine, and improve 3D printing processes and products.

7. Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is one of the highest-paying and most in-demand careers in Nigeria. As long as technology is intact, cybersecurity jobs are here to stay.

The job of Cybersecurity professionals includes protecting the privacy and confidentiality of sensitive data and personal information from cyberattacks on computers, networks and electronic devices.

8. Mental Health Jobs

Mental health jobs are some of the underrated jobs in Nigeria, but the truth is that these jobs are not going anywhere. The demand for mental health professionals is high and will remain so in the years to come.

Poor economy, hardship, robbery and corruption, kidnapping, killings, unemployment, and many other things are messing with people’s mental health in Nigeria. These things are not going away anytime soon, so the need for mental health professionals will continue to be on the rise.

9. Frontline E-commerce Workers

As the e-commerce sector grows, there is a high demand for frontline professionals. These professionals play an important role in the e-commerce sector.

Their duties include customer service, order processing, shipping preparation, and returns management.

This career path is not going away anytime soon because many businesses are trying to reach a wider audience and cannot do this without the help of frontline e-commerce workers.

10. Digital Marketing Professionals

Digital marketing professionals are in high demand due to the increasing rate of online purchases globally, and this demand is only expected to increase in the years ahead.

Digital marketing is one of the fastest-growing in-demand skills for 2024, and it is relevant across different industries.

Many people claim to be digital marketing professionals but lack the skills to carry out the job functions. With the right skills and experience, you can take advantage of this career path, which is not fading out soon.

11. Online Education Professionals

The demand for online education professionals rose with the pandemic, and this demand is not ending anytime soon. During the pandemic, many schools closed, and students only continued with their education online.

The demand for education professionals will increase in the coming years because we are heading toward a period when parents will value online education more than traditional learning.

The Bottom Line

There are many other emerging career opportunities in Nigeria, including Aeronautical engineering, Customer Support Specialist, Front-End Web Developer, Translator, Content Creator, Healthcare, Renewable energy, Sales, social media, Sustainability expert, Business Analyst, Cloud architecture, Creative design, and a host of others. Choose the one that resonates with you and become an expert.