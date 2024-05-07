Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 7th May 2024

However, the total amount of dollars traded (supplied by buyers and sellers) experienced a significant decline of 57.98%. On Monday, only $84.83 million was traded compared to $201.88 million on Friday. According to the FMDQ, while the highest exchange rate reached (intraday high) was ₦1,441, which is weaker than Friday’s ₦1,435, the lowest rate (intraday low) strengthened to ₦1,285 compared to Friday’s close of ₦1,300.40.