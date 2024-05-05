Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 5th May 2024

The official market closed the week to trade at ₦1,400.40 per dollar, reflecting a 0.83% decrease compared to the previous close of ₦1,390.96 in April. Data from FMDQ, the official platform for foreign exchange trading in Nigeria, revealed a week of fluctuations. The Naira’s value ranged from a high of ₦1,445 to a low of ₦1,299.42 against the dollar, resulting in a significant spread of ₦145.58.