Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today, 5th May 2024

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the Nigerian Naira, as of today, 5th May 2024, is ₦1,400 per US dollar. The black market offers a higher selling rate than the official market.
CBN Official Rate:
Black Market Exchange Rate:
Comparison to Yesterday’s Rate: The Naira maintained the same rate against the dollar in the parallel market.
The Naira has experienced a more pronounced weakening in the parallel market, the black market. The unofficial exchange rate dropped to ₦1,380 per dollar, signifying a 1.45% decline from the ₦1,360 rate observed at the end of April.
The official market closed the week to trade at ₦1,400.40 per dollar, reflecting a 0.83% decrease compared to the previous close of ₦1,390.96 in April. Data from FMDQ, the official platform for foreign exchange trading in Nigeria, revealed a week of fluctuations. The Naira’s value ranged from a high of ₦1,445 to a low of ₦1,299.42 against the dollar, resulting in a significant spread of ₦145.58.
Despite the depreciation, trading activity in the NAFEM window reached $232.84 million, representing a 3.32% rise compared to the $225.36 million recorded at the end of April.
