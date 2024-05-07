9 African Countries with the Highest Cost of Living in 2024

Zimbabwe is the 93rd country with the highest cost of living globally, with a cost of living index of 36.8. The country’s economic history, with hyperinflation, continues to impact the cost of living for its citizens. Its hyperinflationary crisis is reflected in an alarming consumer price index of 561.02%. Zimbabwe currently also has the second highest fuel prices in Africa and occupies the 40th position globally. Zimbabwe’s annual inflation in March reached 55%, a seven-month high, making it the African country with the highest inflation rate in 2024. Last month, the country launched a new currency to help its failing economy gain some stability. However, the impact of this strategy will likely take some time to materialize.